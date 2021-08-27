Birthday Club
The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is under construction

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is under construction at Mesker Park zoo.

Officials say they are making a lot of progress and are now just a couple of weeks away from announcing their opening date.

Executive Director, Erik Beck says, there are still a million little things that need to be done before they show it off to the public, but they are excited.

Beck also says, “People are excited to see penguins at Mesker Park zoo. They want to know when this is opening, when they are going to be able to bring their family and friends out here to experience this. So to be able to open this up and let the community enjoy it, is really what I am ready for.”

Officials say visitors will be able to get a close up look at a dozen or more penguins through an underwater viewing window and will be able to interact with the penguins from the top level too.

