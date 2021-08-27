Birthday Club
Owensboro Health ‘nearing peak’ with COVID-19 hospitalizations

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health released new numbers Thursday night, stating that COVID-19 cases are “rising sharply” across their hospitals.

Health system leaders say they have 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Out of these 70 patients, 55 of them are unvaccinated.

Officials also say 16 of the 20 COVID patients in critical care are unvaccinated, and six out of the eight COVID patients that have needed to be intubated are unvaccinated.

You can read the full breakdown in the social media post below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

