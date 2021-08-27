Ohio County Healthcare adding a mobile triage

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - A high number of inpatients means more strain on hospital staff, and fears on infection from non-COVID-19 patients. Ohio County Healthcare officials are doing everything they can to solve both problems.

Emergency Department Manager at Ohio Co. Healthcare, Ray Simon said, “In an effort to treat our patients and try to provide some infection control issues so that we don’t try to mix patients as much, we’re going to have an alternate care out here for people who have known COVID issues who still need treatment. We still need to be taking care of those people and we’ll care for them in an outside area away from the inside of the hospital.”

A mobile, temperature-controlled, location will be set up to help staff direct patients to where they need to go. Until that is up and running on Sunday, a tent will be placed directly outside the emergency room entrance.

“Now we can actually place those patients separately,” Simon said. “So there’s no fear that you will be around someone with COVID and take a risk of getting that when you’re here for a different condition.”

Patients showing COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the triage tent before they enter the building. Patients not showing symptoms but still requiring care will go right inside.

Director of Community Relations, CeCe Robinson said, ”We’re averaging around six to eight COVID-19 patients at a time in our inpatient unit. We encourage everyone to be vaccinated. We feel that it is the number one way we will be able to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Currently the hospital is housing 24 inpatients, six of them are being treated for COVID-19. Health officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and say it is the best defense against the virus.

