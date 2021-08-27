Mt. Carmel football gears up for quick turnaround after undefeated spring season

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - With the high school football season kicking off this week across Illinois, the Mount Carmel program returns conditioned and ready to go for this upcoming fall.

After last season was pushed back into 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Aces went 6-0 for an undefeated spring campaign.

Months following its strange and shortened season, Mount Carmel is looking forward to getting back to normal this fall with plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Mount Carmel head coach Michael Brewer says even though the program hasn’t played a full season in two years, he isn’t concerned from a conditioning standpoint.

“I would argue I think we are probably going to be pretty well conditioned,” Brewer said. “Our kids went from football, to baseball and track, to summer conditioning. There’s not been that break or that layoff that you’re used to, where you’re trying to get them back in shape and used to the heat. It never really stopped. The other parts of it too - they’re getting back to regular fall football, getting back to having playoffs. I know the community is really excited about it, and I think a lot of people are excited about football this fall. We’re looking forward to it and eager to get going.”

The Golden Aces will square off against Red Hill on the road for their first game of the season on Friday.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

