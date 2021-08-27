Lane restrictions at US 41 & SR 57 set for next week due to paving project

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be restricting lanes for the intersection of US 41 and State Road 57 for a paving project.

INDOT officials say that is set to start on or around Monday.

Contractors will close the driving lane of US 41 and SR 57.

They say crews will also be closing the dedicated right turn lane from SR 57 westbound to US 41 northbound.

This is the first two-phase project to repave the intersection.

Officials say workers will dig out about two feet of surface to replace the pavement.

They say during the first phase of the project, the driving lane of US 41, just north and south of the intersection, will be closed, along with the dedicated right turn lane from SR 57 westbound to US 41 northbound.

INDOT says westbound drivers on SR 57 will still be able to make a right turn into the passing lanes of US 41 when the signal allows it.

Work on this project is expected to take about two weeks.

They say Labor Day travel has been considered, and workers are expected to have restrictions pulled back by September 3 before resuming the project following the holiday weekend.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and be cautious around crews.

