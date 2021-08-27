Lampion Center provides mental health guidance, advice for coping with ‘bad days’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another.

For many, it’s taken a toll on our mental health, so what should you do if you or a loved one needs help? Therapists at Evansville’s Lampion Center say the frontline is often family and friends.

Andrew Martin, a therapist at the Lampion Center, says talking to loved ones about your struggles can sometimes do more good than seeing a professional. However, he says if that’s not enough, it’s perfectly fine to seek more help in the form of counseling or medication.

Martin says the pandemic has been a rollercoaster for everyone, so it’s natural to experience emotional highs and lows.

”You know, we have good days and we have some not-so-good days,” Martin said. “That’s okay, and we recognize that just because we have good days and bad days doesn’t necessarily mean there is anything wrong with us. Again, that is a part of our shared humanity. Outside of this pandemic, we’re going to have good days and we’re going to have bad days. You know, we always try to hope we have more good days than we have bad days, but we sort of recognize that.”

Martin says when it comes to coping mechanisms on bad days, he suggests evaluating it afterward. He urges people to ask themselves, “What effect did that have” or “Did that make me feel better?”

Martin says that alone can help find what works best for you.

