Lampion Center: Navigating uncertainty in Covid-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we wrap up our “Peace of Mind” series this week with the Lampion Center - we want to recap our conversations with therapists there.

All week, they’ve shared their advice on how to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Inside the halls of the Lampion Center, a team of seven therapists work to help families through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cynthia Owen has worked as a therapist for 20 years, but this year, unlike any other.

Therapist, Cynthia Owen says, “We are helping our clients deal with a variety of issues in their lives, and the pandemic is something that is unified, because we are all experiencing it. We are experiencing it. They are experiencing it each in their own ways.”

Therapist, Andrew Martin says, “You know, we have good days and we have some not-so-good days. That’s okay, and we recognize that just because we have good days and bad days doesn’t necessarily mean there is anything wrong with us. Again, that is a part of our shared humanity.”

Both therapists have had their fair share of tough conversations this year, like how to talk to children and teens about things like social distancing and masking up.

Their advice? Parents should start by asking them questions, because their children’s fears are often much different than their own.

“We may be worried about how we are going to pay bills or being able to connect with family that we haven’t seen in a long time, and they are wanting to make sure they can message a friend or get together with a friend and go to the mall. That may seem unimportant to us, but for teens especially, it’s all about connection,” says Owen.

What about when it comes to asking for help, help paying the bills, or help putting food on the table? Experts say, first, know you are not alone, and that there are people in your community who want to help.

Therapist, Andrew Martin admits, it takes bravery to have those tough conversations, but he says the frontline can often be your own family and friends.

And if that’s not enough, that’s where Martin says the Lampion Center is here to help, with more than 125 years, serving the community.

“You know, in our work, people do talk about how hard it is, but we get a front row seat into people’s lives. We get to see things about people that most people don’t, and that’s a beautiful thing,” says Martin.

To hear more tips from therapists, or to learn more about the Lampion Center, see our “Peace of Mind” stories, on our website, 14 News.com.

