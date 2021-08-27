Indiana Department of Health conducting COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic is underway in Evansville.

It’s being run by the Indiana Department of Health.

Vanderburgh County Health officials say the clinic is extremely helpful for the county as 214 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

“I do find this helpful, I think it’s helpful for the whole community. As many of us that can get tested is a good thing,” William Biggerstaff, who went to state COVID-19 clinic said.

Vanderburgh County Health Department officials would say the same thing as officials report the state positivity rate has increased to over 10%.

“This is additional testing the state can administer these 300 tests and each day can do it in a right hour period be quick, people will get their result, we can identify these people if they are positive. They can isolate, they can stay away from people and help reduce the spread,” Joe Gries, with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said.

The Indiana State Health Department sending out ‘strike teams’ to help places with a higher population and higher positivity rate.

‘We’ve got about 53-54% of our eligible population that’s vaccinated which is good but we’d like to see it get up to that 65-70-75% range,” Gries said.

Officials say in order for that to happen, they need more and more people to get vaccinated and have the vaccines accessible to them.

“I think it’s very helpful for the community, everyone probably needs to be tested but I’m here today. Just to help not spread it,” Amber Pace, who went to state COVID-19 clinic said.

The ISDH strike team will be testing 300 people each day and will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone over the age of 16.

“The vaccine protects you, we know it’s safe,” Gries said.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.