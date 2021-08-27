Hot and humid weekend, Ida may bring rain next week

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday temperatures again reached the lower 90s.  Scattered afternoon storms put the brakes on the heat over western Kentucky and southern Indiana.  Generally hazy, hot and humid through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.  If we hit 90 or higher Saturday and Sunday, this will be the longest stretch (7 days) of consecutive 90+ days this year.  Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday night and early Monday.  Rains from the remnants of Ida may push as far north as the Ohio River by  Tuesday.  Our best chances for widespread rain will be from late Monday through midday Wednesday.  Temps will break back into the middle 80s by the middle of next week.

