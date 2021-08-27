Birthday Club
Heat Advisory Extended

By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Isolated thunderstorm chances will linger in the forecast through the weekend, but there will be plenty sunshine. The heat does break a little with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values 100-105 during peak heating.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day. High temps will remain above normal in the lower 90s.

Rain and storm chances ramp up next week as a cold front finally punches through the area. Monday and Tuesday, showers and storms likely as high temps retreat into the mid to upper 80s.

