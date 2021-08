EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Guns and Hoses event kicks off Saturday at the Ford Center.

It all starts at 7 p.m.

Masks will be required for those attending the event. That’s due to requirements put in place by the Ford Center.

The money raised is going to the 911 Gives Hope organization.

