Green River District reports 9 COVID deaths, 749 new cases since Tues.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 749 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths since Friday.

Of those newly reported cases, 278 were in Daviess County, 147 were in Henderson County, 119 were in Ohio County, 80 were in Union County, 57 were in Webster County, 42 were in McLean County and 26 new cases were in Hancock County.

Of those newly reported deaths, six were residents of Daviess County, two residents of Henderson County and one was a resident of Ohio County.

Green River health officials say all area counties are considered high areas of transmission.

Officials say, leaders encouraged anyone, who is eligible, to get vaccinated.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 13,115 cases, 208 deaths, 50.21% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,967 cases, 73 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,249 cases, 59 deaths, 34.83% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 6,173 cases, 87 deaths, 38.55% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,880 cases, 26 deaths, 37.79% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,103 cases, 31 deaths, 41.95% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,962 cases, 18 deaths, 31.47% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,031 cases, 16 deaths, 48.68% vaccinated

