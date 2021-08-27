Friedman Park in Newburgh prepares to open new dog park

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Pippero Pup Park is still six to eight weeks away from being complete, but fences are already going up.

[Previous story: Organizers ask public to help fund new dog park in Newburgh]

Officials say the dog park will include two sections for small and big dogs, benches, water fountains, dog bath, shade structure and dog agility equipment. It will be one acre and located across from the West Pavillion.

Executive Director of Warricks Park Foundation, Laurel Meny says, ”We’re definitely gonna celebrate. I mean like Jack said, this is something that has been on the community’s mind for years and years. It’s why Newburgh wouldn’t have a dog park so, now that we can have it, I have a feeling it’s gonna be quite busy. And to have that kick off celebration, I think we have a lot of dog lovers in this area that are gonna be here to celebrate and excited to see this thing open.”

Meny says they still need some help with sponsorships and donations. For more information visit their website at Warrickparksfoundation.org.

