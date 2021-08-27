Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Another Alert Day to end the workweek. Temps will once again surge into the 90s with sticky feel-likes over 100.

As evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed overnight, President Biden says the US will complete its mission to get Americans and others out of Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 13 US services members and nearly 100 Afghan civilians.

Tropical Storm Ida has prompted a hurricane warning for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for Lousiana as it pushes across the Caribbean toward an anticipated strike on Cuba today.

A trip back in time starts soon at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center as thousands of street rods will cruise in for the annual Frog Follies.

