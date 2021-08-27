Dawson Springs Preschool suspended due to Covid

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say, after speaking with the Hopkins Co. Health Department the entire preschool class, staff, peer tutors, and anyone affiliated with that class, needed to quarantine due to potential exposure.

Officials also say after only 11 days of school, they have decided to suspend all preschool classes due to Covid and lack of subs. Classes are planned to start again on Tuesday, September 7.

Dawson Springs Preschool (Dawson Springs Independent School District)

The Dawson Springs Independent School District says all other in-person classes, at all levels, will continue as long as they have enough staff to safely do so.

