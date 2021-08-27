COVID testing clinics to open in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - A COVID-19 testing clinic is opening up this weekend in Vanderburgh County.

It’s happening at the CK Newsome Center today and Saturday.

It’s free to anyone from noon to 8 p.m.

A regional COVID-19 testing site is now open in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Health Department says rapid tests are available by appointment at the former Ruxer Golf Course building on South Clay Street.

These results take about 30 minutes. Click here to schedule an appointment for a rapid test.

Health officials also say that PCR COVID-`19 tests are available. Click here to register for an appointment to get one of these tests.

Testing is available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

State health leaders will also hold a briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

You’ll be able to watch that here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.