Committee meets to discuss project to replace Gibson Co. Jail

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An update has been given on the potential project to replace Gibson Co. Jail.

Officials say, recently, a steering committee headed by George Ballard was formed. Commissioner Warren Fleetwood is on the committee, and he says they’re close to reaching a final design plan.

Fleetwood says they’re trying to figure out a location the city will approve.

Officials say a year ago, the initial plan was shot down as the city of Princeton refused to re-zone some city property.

Officials also say the court order dictates that the jail must be complete by 2023.

