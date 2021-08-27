Castle RB secures POTW honors following explosive 2-TD performance in Week 1
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle running back Peyton Guerzini was named the Touchdown Live Player the Week on Thursday, earning 6,708 total votes.
Guerzini lit up the field in the Knights’ 25-12 victory over North last Friday night, compiling 119 yards on 21 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
[HIGHLIGHTS: North vs. Castle]
Castle (1-0) will face off against Mater Dei (1-0) on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
