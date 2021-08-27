Birthday Club
AT&T employee charged after exposing himself to customers

Cameron Wynne
Cameron Wynne(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cameron Wynne was taken into custody after exposing himself to several customers while working.

Officials say Wynne was arrested on July 14, 2021 for attempted sexual battery, Voyeurism, and Public Indecency. During the investigation, more evidence and multiple other victims were found.

Officials also say, Wynne recorded himself committing several sexual related crimes against different women while he was working, but at various stores in Evansville. Wynne also sent pictures and videos from victim’s phones to his own phone without the victim’s consent.

They say all of the victims were adults except one. None of the victims were physically injured during any of the incidents.

Wynne was taken into custody on Thursday August 26 and is in jail with a $10,000 bond.

