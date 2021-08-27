Annual Frog Follies kicks off at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies starts Friday in Vanderburgh County.

The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1948 hot rods.

Hot rods from across the country will be there.

Despite the heat, long-term attendees are eager it’s happening since it was canceled last year because of COVID.

[Related: Frog Follies returns to Evansville during heat wave]

Hot rods started rolling into the Vanderburgh County 4H Center at 6 a.m.

They’re lineup up at the 4-H Center to get their spots for the 46th annual Frog Follies. These pre-1949 street rods come from all over the country by the 1000s. Gates open at 6am.@14News pic.twitter.com/YYdNKkSdYp — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) August 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.