Annual Frog Follies kicks off at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies starts Friday in Vanderburgh County.
The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1948 hot rods.
Hot rods from across the country will be there.
Despite the heat, long-term attendees are eager it’s happening since it was canceled last year because of COVID.
Hot rods started rolling into the Vanderburgh County 4H Center at 6 a.m.
