Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Annual Frog Follies kicks off at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies starts Friday in Vanderburgh County.

The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1948 hot rods.

Hot rods from across the country will be there.

Despite the heat, long-term attendees are eager it’s happening since it was canceled last year because of COVID.

[Related: Frog Follies returns to Evansville during heat wave]

Hot rods started rolling into the Vanderburgh County 4H Center at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people outside Apollo Thursday morning
2 students charged with felony terroristic threatening after incident at Apollo High School
Car flips on its roof in Evansville.
Car flips on roof in Evansville
COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess highest since pandemic began
The Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Pond Street on...
Teen arrested after man shot in head in Henderson
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Annual Frog Follies kicks off at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center.
Annual Frog Follies kicks off at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
COVID testing clinics to open in Vanderburgh Co.
Guns and Hoses set for this weekend at Ford Center.
Guns and Hoses set for this weekend at Ford Center
Police: Woman arrested for fight at Captain D’s before Wed. night shooting
Police: Woman arrested for fight before Wed. night shooting