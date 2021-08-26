Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club host tryouts for Fall Festival Amateur Hour

By Derek Mullins
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the West Side Nut Club held auditions for Amateur Hour at this year’s Fall Fest.

The event showcases a variety of talented young people from the Tri-State area. Over 100 acts are judged several weeks prior to the festival, and are narrowed down to the top scored acts that will compete at the festival.

Nightly winners in each division will compete for the title on Friday at 7 p.m.

“It is our 100-year anniversary this year - we didn’t have one last year, so hopefully we’ll have a big turnout this year to make up for lost time,” Chairman Steve Kempf said. “Hopefully, a lot of acts show up.”

Auditions will continue Thursday at Mater Dei High School starting at 5:30 p.m.

