Trial date set for former Evansville youth minister

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for a former Evansville youth minister.

Joshua Henley is facing federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child sexual exploitation material and enticement and solicitation of a minor.

Court documents show those alleged incidents took place in Tennessee.

Henley’s trial has been set for Monday, March 14.

Henley was fired from Washington Avenues’s Church of Christ after those charges were filed.

