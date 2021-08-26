Birthday Club
Tri-State Food Bank gets 40K pound donation of mac & cheese

By William Putt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank received a massive donation of one of America’s most popular comfort foods.

Thursday morning, a semi backed into the dock loaded with 40,000 pounds of mac and cheese. It was donated by Land O’Lakes.

Officials say it will feed around 8,000 families.

“Mac and cheese is always a favorite,” said Executive Director Glen Roberts. It is a high demand item through the Tri-State Food Bank.”

The mac and cheese donation is going to be distributed throughout the 33 counties the food bank serves.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

