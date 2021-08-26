Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Evansville Paralympian Mikaela Jenkins doesn’t medal in the 100-meter breaststroke finals. She’s still got several events ahead

An Evansville shooting outside an east side restaurant overnight puts one person in the hospital. Police are still looking for a suspect.

There are just five days left on a deadline to get Americans, Afghan supporters and nationals, desperate to escape the region, out of the country.

There’s another public annexation meeting in Newburgh tonight that could eventually lead to an expansion of the city limits.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Evansville Diocese updates COVID guidelines based on color coded state map
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Angela G. Fleck
Tell City Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 8/26
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 8/26
Spudz-N-Stuff closes two Evansville locations
Spudz-N-Stuff closes two Evansville locations
Ex-UK stars Jacob Tamme, Cliff Hagan visit Owensboro Boys and Girls Club
Ex-UK stars Jacob Tamme, Cliff Hagan visit Owensboro Boys and Girls Club
West Side Nut Club host tryouts for Fall Festival Amateur Hour
West Side Nut Club host tryouts for Fall Festival Amateur Hour