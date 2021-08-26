Therapists offer advice on how to ask for help amid pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the last 17 months, many families have had to ask for help for the very first time, whether it’s help paying rent, help to get food, or help to navigate the pandemic, overall.

So how do families have that initial conversation? Therapists at Evansville’s Lampion Center say the first step is to know you are not alone. They say it takes bravery to do what is right for you and your family, but it can be difficult.

[PREVIOUS: Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with children]

[PREVIOUS: Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with teenagers]

This is why therapists recommend contacting United Way 211, which can connect families to resources in their own communities.

Officials at the Lampion Center also refer to the “give and take” of life, adding it’s okay to need help.

“They’re giving it, meant that somebody else needed it,” Andrew Martin, a therapist with the Lampion Center said. “And so at this point, if someone else is doing the giving and they are doing the receiving, it’s a part of that shared humanity where we give and receive to one another.”

Martin says something else to keep in mind that many workers in those agencies are volunteers. They are there because they want to help. He says that should also ease the minds of people who need extra help.

