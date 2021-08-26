River Valley Cluster Dog Show returns this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 2,800 dogs will be competing in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show this weekend.

After being forced to cancel the contest last year due to COVID-19, Show Chair Cindi Ashley Bosley is excited they were able to host so many contestants this year.

“This weekend, our judges are looking for how well these dogs represent their breed standard,” Bosley said. “Each breed will have a standard and that judge will have a mindset as to what that standard is.”

The dogs are brought in on one of the four days of competition. They are competing to be the best in their breed, then those winners will be judged to name a best in show.

“The judge will examine their bite, go over their structure, completely hands on with they dog,” Bosley said. “They will move the dog on the down and back and take the dog down the ring. Typically, the judge will spend about two minutes a dog with the exam and the movement process.”

Dogs have traveled across the country to compete in Owensboro this weekend, with a handful of them coming from foreign countries, even as far as Lithuania.

All handlers, groomers, owners and spectators will be required to wear masks in the Owensboro Convention Center. The competition will run Thursday through Sunday.

