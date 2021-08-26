Quinton Jennings sentenced in kidnapping and battery case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Quinton Lee Jennings, of Evansville, was sentenced Wednesday in Posey County court after he was convicted last month of several counts including kidnapping and battery.

[Previous: Man found guilty on 10 counts in kidnapping, battery case that crossed state lines]

Officials say Jennings abducted a woman and her child from Newburgh and traveled towards Posey County.

They say while in Posey County, Jennings assaulted the woman with a crow bar in front of her child.

Authorities say Jennings then traveled into Illinois with the victim, who had serious injuries.

They say after some time, he released the woman and child at a bar in Franklin County, Illinois. That’s where he was arrested.

Jennings to 16 years on the Kidnapping and Aggravated Battery charges. He was sentenced to an additional 20 years for being an habitual offender, for a total sentence of 36 years.

