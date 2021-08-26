Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Quinton Jennings sentenced in kidnapping and battery case

Quinton Jennings
Quinton Jennings
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Quinton Lee Jennings, of Evansville, was sentenced Wednesday in Posey County court after he was convicted last month of several counts including kidnapping and battery.

[Previous: Man found guilty on 10 counts in kidnapping, battery case that crossed state lines]

Officials say Jennings abducted a woman and her child from Newburgh and traveled towards Posey County.

They say while in Posey County, Jennings assaulted the woman with a crow bar in front of her child.

Authorities say Jennings then traveled into Illinois with the victim, who had serious injuries.

They say after some time, he released the woman and child at a bar in Franklin County, Illinois. That’s where he was arrested.

Jennings to 16 years on the Kidnapping and Aggravated Battery charges. He was sentenced to an additional 20 years for being an habitual offender, for a total sentence of 36 years.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Evansville Diocese updates COVID guidelines based on color coded state map
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Angela G. Fleck
Tell City Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Baptist Health Madisonville
Baptist Health raises minimum wage to $15 for hourly workers
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 159 in Vanderburgh Co.
Owensboro police investigating a shooting.
Owensboro police investigating shooting