Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Evansville Diocese updates COVID guidelines based on color coded state map
Car flips on its roof in Evansville.
Car flips on roof in Evansville
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Several people outside Apollo Thursday morning
2 students charged with felony terroristic threatening after incident at Apollo High School

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Tri-State Food Bank gets 40K pound donation of mac & cheese
Tri-State Food Bank gets 40K pound donation of mac & cheese
Area groups celebrate anniversary of women’s right to vote
River Valley Cluster Dog Show contestants prepare to be judged.
River Valley Cluster Dog Show returns this weekend