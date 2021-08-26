Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Parents name baby born on Afghan evacuation flight after plane

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby born on a U.S. military flight fleeing Afghanistan has been named after the aircraft.

The flight was on its way to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday when the mother went into labor before the flight landed.

“They named the little girl Reach and they did so because the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was Reach. So, that child’s name will forever be Reach,” said Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command.

“As you can well imagine, being an Air Force fighter pilot, it’s my dream to watch that young child called Reach grow up to be a U.S. citizen and fly United States Air Force fighters in our Air Force.”

The mother and baby are at a medical facility where they’re listed in good condition.

The Pentagon says approximately 88,000 evacuees have left Afghanistan since the evacuation started.

Still, thousands more are trying to get out of the country before the scheduled withdrawal of U.S. forces next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Evansville Diocese updates COVID guidelines based on color coded state map
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Angela G. Fleck
Tell City Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
Baptist Health Madisonville
Baptist Health raises minimum wage to $15 for hourly workers