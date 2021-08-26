Owensboro police investigating shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the hospital around 9:45 Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim told authorities he was driving on East 18th Street near Breckenridge Street when someone fired several times at his vehicle, hitting him once.

Officials say his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

