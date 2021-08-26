Birthday Club
Owensboro elementary school unveils book vending machine

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Estes Elementary School’s new book vending machine, donated by Independence Bank, is designed to encourage literacy in students.

“We’re just trying to show students that you can get lost in a book, the same way you can get lost in a video,” Estes Elementary Principal Ryan Williams said.

Many of the books in the machine came as donations, in honor of 13-year-old Jackson Roark.

“Harry Potter was definitely his favorite,” Holly Roark, Jackson’s mother said.

“The fifth one was his very favorite of the whole series,” Dave Roark, Jackson’s father added. “He read a lot of Percy Jackson, those were some of his big ones.”

Jackson was an avid reader and finished hundreds of books in his lifetime. He passed away in July 2021 after a fight with cancer.

“It was overwhelming,” Holly said. “We knew Jackson didn’t like flowers, so we said in lieu of flowers, bring books, and they sure did. We currently have over 1,000 books stored at the learning facility where I work and we plan to get those distributed.”

To use the machine, students need to log 100 minutes of reading time a week.

Those who do get their name in a weekly drawing, and one student from each home room gets a coin for the machine.

The Roark family hopes kids can find comfort in reading like Jackson did.

“Between him chemotherapy and not being able to go places like he once did, and certainly once COVID hit, being able to read let him go wherever he wanted to in the world, so it was a huge escape for him,” Holly said.

You too can donate Books to the family resource center at Estes Elementary.

