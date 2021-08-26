Birthday Club
Newburgh residents informed on financial impact of annexation plan

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The second of six public meetings was held in Newburgh on Wednesday about a proposed annexation plan.

This plan would see just shy of 1,800 people, north of the town, absorbed into Newburgh.

When citizens walked into the meeting, they each received a packet of information with a financial breakdown of how they could be impacted.

These handouts covered the fees that residents would see if this plan went through, such as property taxes. However, a reduction in bills is expected in some individual cases.

The theme of the meeting was transparency as the city wanted each member of the community to be as informed as possible before they made a decision.

“The last time there was this issue of annexation was around 25 years ago or 30 years ago, it was not done professionally like this has been done,” county resident Mark Tweedall said. “I’m impressed with everything they have tried to do.”

Tweedall tells 14 News he’s still undecided and has a few concerns about zoning, which seems to be commonplace for those who oppose the plan.

The next public meeting to discuss the issue is set at Newburgh Town Hall on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

