New exhibit showcases work from artists impacted by homelessness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A unique art exhibit is being held at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

The exhibit is called the “Artistry Unhoused” and it showcases artwork from people that are homeless, formerly homeless and living in shelters. More than 50 pieces are inside the exhibit.

Aurora Evansville helped get those who did not have the materials to get what they needed to make art. All proceeds from the show will go to the artists.

“I think that some folks were making them on benches outside,” gallery director Andrea Adams said. “I think you can make art anywhere if you are creative enough.”

The closing reception, which includes a rooftop concert, is set for Saturday at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana from 6-10 p.m.

