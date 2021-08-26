Birthday Club
Meeting on possible improvements along Fairview Dr. postponed

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public meeting for possible improvements along Fairview Drive in Daviess County has been postponed.

It was set for Thursday night but officials say there’s a staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

Transportation officials want input on mobility and pedestrian access from Settles Road to Kentucky 54.

We’ll update you when more information is released on a new date.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

