Meeting on possible improvements along Fairview Dr. postponed

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public meeting for possible improvements along Fairview Drive in Daviess County has been postponed.

It was set for Thursday night but officials say there’s a staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

Transportation officials want input on mobility and pedestrian access from Settles Road to Kentucky 54.

We’ll update you when more information is released on a new date.

