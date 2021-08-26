Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. reports 3rd highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

Gov. Beshear: State positivity rate at all-time high
KY COVID-19
KY COVID-19(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,849 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Wednesday.

The governor says this is the third highest daily report of new cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of these new cases, Beshear says 1,518 cases are children.

According to the governor, the state’s positivity rate is the highest it’s ever been at 13.16%, while hospitalizations have hit another record.

You can watch Beshear’s full update in the video below:

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Out of these 51 new cases, health officials say 35 patients were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated. The other 12 cases were too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,018 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 345 active cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 12,837 cases, 202 deaths, 49.94% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 4,018 cases, 73 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,130 cases, 58 deaths, 34.70% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 6,026 cases, 85 deaths, 38.37% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,823 cases, 26 deaths, 37.58% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,061 cases, 31 deaths, 41.74% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,882 cases, 18 deaths, 31.18% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,005 cases, 16 deaths, 48.51% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Angela G. Fleck
Tell City Police looking for missing woman
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation

Latest News

Mikaela Jenkins
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins set to make Paralympic debut on Wednesday
Newburgh residents informed on financial impact of annexation plan
Newburgh residents informed on financial impact of annexation plan
Owensboro elementary school unveils book vending machine
Owensboro elementary school unveils book vending machine
Therapists offer advice on how to ask for help amid pandemic
Therapists offer advice on how to ask for help amid pandemic