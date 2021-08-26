Ky. reports 3rd highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,849 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Wednesday.

The governor says this is the third highest daily report of new cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of these new cases, Beshear says 1,518 cases are children.

According to the governor, the state’s positivity rate is the highest it’s ever been at 13.16%, while hospitalizations have hit another record.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Out of these 51 new cases, health officials say 35 patients were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated. The other 12 cases were too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,018 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 345 active cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,837 cases, 202 deaths, 49.94% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,018 cases, 73 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,130 cases, 58 deaths, 34.70% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,026 cases, 85 deaths, 38.37% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,823 cases, 26 deaths, 37.58% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,061 cases, 31 deaths, 41.74% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,882 cases, 18 deaths, 31.18% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,005 cases, 16 deaths, 48.51% vaccinated

