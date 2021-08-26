Inmates graduate from new program at Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail graduated from a new program aiming to teach food service skills.

The Vanderburgh County Jail was the site of a special graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The graduates are inmates who completed the new IN2WORK program, which aimed to teach them skills to help them find jobs once they are released.

However, these graduates did not learn their particular set of skills in a classroom. They learned in the kitchen.

“Here at the jail, we have one of the largest kitchens in Evansville, Indiana, and we serve nearly 1,800-plus meals per day so they get a lot of work and instructions on a day-to-day basis,” Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

The program is run with the jail’s food service provider, Aramark, and officials say it’s meant to go beyond the kitchen at the jail, and train them to work in other food service environments, or even restaurants.

Sheriff Wedding says programs like this one are a more pleasant part of his job.

“As much as I like putting people in jail, I equally like finding people that we can train and have a better life outside of incarceration,” Sheriff Wedding said. “So I’m very happy to know that some of my offenders are now viable individuals in our community.”

One of the graduates says one of the main things the program gave him was confidence, so that when he gets out of this building, he will stay out.

“It definitely gives me a better opportunity to find a job, which I didn’t have before,” Michael Henschen, a program graduate said. “This is the first time I’ve actually completed something in a long time, since I was younger, and so that’s a big deal also.”

Henschen will keep working in the kitchen until his trial date in January, after which he’s hoping to win over some friends and family who he says probably didn’t think much of his cooking ability before.

”Probably not, but I’d like them to try again, one more time,” Henschen said.

