Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 159 in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 5,027 new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 838,869 cases and 13,915 deaths.

The map shows 159 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 70 new cases in Warrick County, 40 new cases in Gibson County, 33 new cases in Dubois County, 28 new cases in Pike County, 24 new cases in Spencer County, 16 new cases in Posey County, and five new cases in Perry County.

Health department officials in Gibson County say they can no longer conduct COVID testing without an appointment. You can do so here.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 26,555 cases, 413 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,787 cases, 119 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,273 cases, 161 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,188 cases, 41 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,173 cases, 37 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,280 cases, 100 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,750 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,647 cases, 35 deaths

