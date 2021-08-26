HPD investigating shooting on Pond St.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Pond Street.
HPD is currently investigating the incident.
Officials say more information will be released at a later date.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
