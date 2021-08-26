HPD investigating shooting on Pond St.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Pond Street.

HPD is currently investigating the incident.

Officials say more information will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

