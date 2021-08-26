Birthday Club
Heat Wave continues through weekend

14 First Alert 8/25 at 10pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday’s highs landed in the low to middle 90s again with heat index values around 100-105.  I am extending the Alert Day to include Friday will be much the same with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index near 100.  A few isolated storms may appear each afternoon, but the likelihood of rain at any particular spot is very low over the next couple of days.  Highs will likely reach the 90s again on Sunday and Monday.  Tropical Depression 9 will move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, as expected to intensify into a major Hurricane (Ida).  Landfall along the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi or Texas appears likely at this point.  Rain from Ida may reach Western Kentucky by Tuesday and spread over areas south of the Ohio River by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

