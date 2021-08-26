EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. as heat index values will range 100 to 106° this afternoon. If you are working outside, drink plenty of water and take numerous breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room. We will see a few more clouds under mostly sunny skies, isolated showers and storms are possible during peak heating. High temps in the mid-90s with a low severe weather threat.

Tonight will be calm with just a few clouds and temperatures only falling sinking into the low to mid 70s. Some areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Friday.

Isolated thunderstorm chances will linger in the forecast through the weekend, but there will be plenty sunshine. The heat does break a little with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday.

Rain and storm chances ramp up next week as a cold front finally punches through the area. Showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday as temps retreat into the mid to upper 80s.

