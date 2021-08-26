Gov. Pritzker mandates masks indoors in Ill.
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is speaking Thursday.
He’s making several announcements, including masks are now required indoors in Illinois, regardless of vaccination status.
Certain professions must also be tested once a week if they are not vaccinated.
Governor Pritzker had previously announced masks were required in schools.
Some area school districts were found to be in violation and were placed on a probation list.
They include Edwards County CUSD 1, Wayne City, North Wayne, and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield.
The state’s all-time total sits at 1,499,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23,816 deaths.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can get vaccinated.
Click here to find a location.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 2,224 cases, 54 deaths
- White County - 2,121 cases, 27 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,738 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 792 cases, 13 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.