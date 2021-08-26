Birthday Club
Gov. Pritzker mandates masks indoors in Ill.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is speaking Thursday.

He’s making several announcements, including masks are now required indoors in Illinois, regardless of vaccination status.

Certain professions must also be tested once a week if they are not vaccinated.

New guidelines in Illinois
New guidelines in Illinois(Gov. Pritzker's live feed)

Governor Pritzker had previously announced masks were required in schools.

Some area school districts were found to be in violation and were placed on a probation list.

They include Edwards County CUSD 1, Wayne City, North Wayne, and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield.

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,499,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23,816 deaths.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can get vaccinated.

Click here to find a location.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 2,224 cases, 54 deaths
  • White County - 2,121 cases, 27 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,738 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 792 cases, 13 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

