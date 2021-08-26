Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving another Team Kentucky update Thursday.

On Wednesday, he announced 65 new deaths and the highest positivity rate the Commonwealth has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Beshear once again encouraged those who are eligible to get the vaccine.

He says more than 1,500 of the new cases in the state Wednesday were kids.

