Ex-UK stars Jacob Tamme, Cliff Hagan visit Owensboro Boys and Girls Club

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Former University of Kentucky stars Cliff Hagan and Jacob Tamme made a visit this week to the Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro.

The two were on hand for the 38th annual Steak and Burger Dinner on Wednesday night.

Tamme, a former tight end for the UK football team, finished his college career as the school’s leader in receiving yards (1,417) among pass-catching tight ends. This accomplishment also ranks second all-time in SEC history.

He ended up playing nine years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.

Hagan, who is now 89 years old, led Owensboro High School to a state basketball championship in 1949, before winning a national championship at Kentucky as a sophomore. He went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA, spending most of those years with the St. Louis Hawks.

“I was still with the Saint Louis Hawks, and I got a call from Mr. Hugh Potter, who was the manager of [WOMI Radio] at the time, telling me there was a group trying to start a boys club and they wanted to use my name,” Hagan said. “Today, well it’s really unbelievable what has happened.”

“Talking about in society nowadays, we focus a lot on outcomes and we focus a lot on winning and those are important things,” Tamme said. “But, I want to talk to them a little bit tonight about the process of getting there and about competing and failing.”

