Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired on Covert Ave.

Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shooting on Covert Avenue in Evansville on...
Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shooting on Covert Avenue in Evansville on Wednesday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report near a fast food restaurant on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the incident occurred at the Captain D’s located on the corner of Covert Avenue and U.S. 41 in Evansville.

The call originally came in slightly after 8:30 p.m.

We currently have a crew on scene.

This is developing news.

We will update this story once more information is available.

