COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess highest since pandemic began

Don’t go to ER if you just need a test
(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say Thursday, more people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time since the pandemic began.

This surpasses the peak reached in January. 

Officials say 87% of these patients are unvaccinated.

As of Wednesday, four of the 55 patients in ICU were vaccinated. Zero of the 32 patients on ventilators were vaccinated.

Officials say Deaconess Emergency Departments, as well as other EDs throughout the region, are experiencing record volumes.

They emphasize that you should not come to the ER if you just need a COVID test.

COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess since March 2020
COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess since March 2020(Miranda Chu-Allen | Deaconess)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

