Bridge rehabilitation set for SR 69 near Griffin

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says will be lane restrictions on State Road 69 near Griffin.

Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 30, contractors will close one lane for a bridge rehabilitation project over Black River.

Workers will do patching and resurfacing on the bridge deck.

Restrictions will be in place around the clock, and traffic will be controlled by temporary signal.

Lanes will accommodate loads up to 15-feet wide. Wider loads should take an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or interstate routes.

Work is expected to last until mid-October, depending upon weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.