Baptist Health raises minimum wage to $15 for hourly workers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health has announced pay increases for all staff as well as raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time, and temporary workers at its nine hospitals and medical group.

Kentucky’s largest healthcare system made the announcement following approval by its board of directors. The increase will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1.

The current federal and state minimum wage rate is now $7.25 an hour.

Baptist health officials say this is a $51 million investment.

Click here to see open positions.

Baptist Health is for hiring across all locations for clinical, non-clinical and executive roles.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.