Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on several drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail for allegedly dealing in large quantities of drugs, which police say included a man arrested on Tuesday after being wanted for drug dealing that resulted in a death.

Officers pulled over 55-year-old Lori Gunhammer on Heidelbach Wednesday afternoon for an expired license plate.

When officers say they discovered she didn’t have a valid driver’s license or insurance, they were going to have the car impounded.

Before the tow truck arrived, officers walked around the vehicle and saw a marijuana roach in the passenger door.

During that search, authorities say they found meth inside a Crown Royal bag, along with several empty baggies, a couple of glass pipes and a baggy of suspect synthetic weed.

Officers say Gunhammer admitted the drugs belonged to her.

Authorities say Gunhammer then told them that she was a drug dealer and usually buys “quantities of methamphetamine that exceeds one pound.”

She said that Gene Hoover, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, was her biggest customer for meth.

Gene Hoover. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Authorities then searched Gunhammer’s two rooms at the Evansville Inn and Suites, where they say they found a lot more drugs.

They say they found more meth, more heroin, and a plastic baggy with a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found several grams of synthetic weed, cocaine, mushrooms, digital scales and a large amount of cash.

Gunhammer is facing several drug-related charges.

