Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on several drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail for allegedly dealing in large quantities of drugs, which police say included a man arrested on Tuesday after being wanted for drug dealing that resulted in a death.
Officers pulled over 55-year-old Lori Gunhammer on Heidelbach Wednesday afternoon for an expired license plate.
When officers say they discovered she didn’t have a valid driver’s license or insurance, they were going to have the car impounded.
Before the tow truck arrived, officers walked around the vehicle and saw a marijuana roach in the passenger door.
During that search, authorities say they found meth inside a Crown Royal bag, along with several empty baggies, a couple of glass pipes and a baggy of suspect synthetic weed.
Officers say Gunhammer admitted the drugs belonged to her.
Authorities say Gunhammer then told them that she was a drug dealer and usually buys “quantities of methamphetamine that exceeds one pound.”
She said that Gene Hoover, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, was her biggest customer for meth.
Authorities then searched Gunhammer’s two rooms at the Evansville Inn and Suites, where they say they found a lot more drugs.
They say they found more meth, more heroin, and a plastic baggy with a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found several grams of synthetic weed, cocaine, mushrooms, digital scales and a large amount of cash.
Gunhammer is facing several drug-related charges.
