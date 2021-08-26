Birthday Club
2 riverboats stop in Henderson

"Queen of the Mississippi" and "American Queen"
By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Queen of the Mississippi and American Queen docked in Henderson for another quick visit.

These two riverboats, apart of the River Cruise, bring hundreds of passengers with them.

They get a chance to stretch their legs and explore downtown and Audubon State Park. This visit is most exciting for Henderson business owners.

“I think first of all the economic impact that we see from having all these visitors here, especially on the same day is significant. When you talk to some of the business owners, they are seeing some of their busiest days of the year,” said Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon.

Queen of the Mississippi is making it’s way to St. Louis while American Queen is headed to Memphis tonight.

