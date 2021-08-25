Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A construction issue pushed back the start of school in McLean County, but the wait is over, and the bell is about to ring for the first time this morning.

Despite clashes with G-7 leaders, President Biden is sticking to his deadline to get out of Afghanistan in the face of the Taliban takeover.

Those in Newburgh have another chance to weigh in tonight on plans to annex part of the so-called, “best little town by a dam site.”

And the race is on at the Paralympics in Tokyo when Evansville swimmer Mikaela Jenkins is among the athletes going for the gold.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

